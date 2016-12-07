Tonganoxie High wrestling opened the season as one of the top teams in the Chieftains’ opening invitational.

THS placed second with 224.5 points at Saturday’s Wamego Invitational.

Tonganoxie finished behind only perennial power Abilene at the meet. The Cowboys finished the day with 290.5 points.

The field had a mix of 4A and 3A teams, along with Falls City from Nebraska and 5A’s Salina Central. Tonganoxie finished just ahead of Salina Central, as the Mustangs placed third with 214. Individually, THS had four gold medals, two silvers and two bronze medals.

Kroben Riedel, Gad Huseman, Patterson Starcher and Devin Duncan placed first, while Aiden McClellan and Justin Hand earned second-place finishes. Chris Botkin and Cody Knight placed third.

Tonganoxie looks for another strong showing with the two-day Eudora Invitational.

Competition starts at 1:30 p.m. Friday and again 9 a.m. Saturday.

Teams competing with THS and Eudora are Atchison County, Bishop Ward, Buhler, De Soto, Fort Scott, Holcomb, Lansing, Lawrence, Louisburg, Ottawa, Piper, Rossville, St. Thomas Aquinas, Schlagle, Shawnee Mission East, Shawnee Mission South, Spring Hill, St. James Academy, St. Marys, Sumner Academy and Wellsville.

Individual THS results

106

Freshman Caleb Allen, fifth. Ottawa freshman Jordan Franklin (2-2), def. Allen (0-4) by fall, 1:04, in fifth round.

113

Freshman Blake Sparks, fifth. Ottawa freshman Kaden Castleberry (2-3) def. Sparks (1-4) by fall, 2:00, in fifth round.

120

Junior Aiden McClellan, second place. Abilene senior Tanner McGivney (4-0) def. McClellan (3-1) by fall, 2:56 in championship.

126

Sophomore Chris Botkin, third place. Botkin (2-2) def. Wamego junior Rick Wahlmeier (1-3) by tech fall, 20-5.

132

Sophomore Korben Riedel, first place; Cole Waters, fourth place. Riedel (5-0) def. Abilene senior Cody Wuthnow (4-1) by fall, 2:49.

138

Junior Gad Huseman, first; Jesse Collier, seventh; Dawson Bennett, 11th place. Huseman (5-0) def. Ottawa junior Jared Parenti (4-1), 3-2; Collier (3-2) def. Falls City freshman Lane Burns (1-4) by fall, 4:20. Statistics not available for Bennett.

145

Junior Patterson Starcher, first. Starcher (5-0) def. Ottawa senior Drew Nutt (4-1), 5-1.

152

Junior Caden Searcy, sixth. Stats not available.

160

Junior Justin Head, second. Abilene sophomore Dakotah Whiteley (5-0) def. Hand (4-1) by fall, 3:09.

170

Junior Devin Duncan, first. Duncan (5-0) def. Abilene senior Dauson Whiteley (4-1), 6-5.

182

Senior Cody Knight, third place. Knight (3-2) def. Ottawa senior Jayden Creach (2-3), injury, 6:52.

195

Kolton McCrary, fourth place. Stats not available.

220

Sophomore Jacob Miller, seventh place.

Miller (2-3) def. Rock Creek’s Josh Ward (0-5), fall, 5:38.

285

Brent Caray, 11th place. Stats not available.

Team scores