Tonganoxie High wrestlers nab 2nd at Wamego Invitational
December 7, 2016
Tonganoxie High wrestling opened the season as one of the top teams in the Chieftains’ opening invitational.
THS placed second with 224.5 points at Saturday’s Wamego Invitational.
Tonganoxie finished behind only perennial power Abilene at the meet. The Cowboys finished the day with 290.5 points.
The field had a mix of 4A and 3A teams, along with Falls City from Nebraska and 5A’s Salina Central. Tonganoxie finished just ahead of Salina Central, as the Mustangs placed third with 214. Individually, THS had four gold medals, two silvers and two bronze medals.
Kroben Riedel, Gad Huseman, Patterson Starcher and Devin Duncan placed first, while Aiden McClellan and Justin Hand earned second-place finishes. Chris Botkin and Cody Knight placed third.
Tonganoxie looks for another strong showing with the two-day Eudora Invitational.
Competition starts at 1:30 p.m. Friday and again 9 a.m. Saturday.
Teams competing with THS and Eudora are Atchison County, Bishop Ward, Buhler, De Soto, Fort Scott, Holcomb, Lansing, Lawrence, Louisburg, Ottawa, Piper, Rossville, St. Thomas Aquinas, Schlagle, Shawnee Mission East, Shawnee Mission South, Spring Hill, St. James Academy, St. Marys, Sumner Academy and Wellsville.
Individual THS results
106
Freshman Caleb Allen, fifth. Ottawa freshman Jordan Franklin (2-2), def. Allen (0-4) by fall, 1:04, in fifth round.
113
Freshman Blake Sparks, fifth. Ottawa freshman Kaden Castleberry (2-3) def. Sparks (1-4) by fall, 2:00, in fifth round.
120
Junior Aiden McClellan, second place. Abilene senior Tanner McGivney (4-0) def. McClellan (3-1) by fall, 2:56 in championship.
126
Sophomore Chris Botkin, third place. Botkin (2-2) def. Wamego junior Rick Wahlmeier (1-3) by tech fall, 20-5.
132
Sophomore Korben Riedel, first place; Cole Waters, fourth place. Riedel (5-0) def. Abilene senior Cody Wuthnow (4-1) by fall, 2:49.
138
Junior Gad Huseman, first; Jesse Collier, seventh; Dawson Bennett, 11th place. Huseman (5-0) def. Ottawa junior Jared Parenti (4-1), 3-2; Collier (3-2) def. Falls City freshman Lane Burns (1-4) by fall, 4:20. Statistics not available for Bennett.
145
Junior Patterson Starcher, first. Starcher (5-0) def. Ottawa senior Drew Nutt (4-1), 5-1.
152
Junior Caden Searcy, sixth. Stats not available.
160
Junior Justin Head, second. Abilene sophomore Dakotah Whiteley (5-0) def. Hand (4-1) by fall, 3:09.
170
Junior Devin Duncan, first. Duncan (5-0) def. Abilene senior Dauson Whiteley (4-1), 6-5.
182
Senior Cody Knight, third place. Knight (3-2) def. Ottawa senior Jayden Creach (2-3), injury, 6:52.
195
Kolton McCrary, fourth place. Stats not available.
220
Sophomore Jacob Miller, seventh place.
Miller (2-3) def. Rock Creek’s Josh Ward (0-5), fall, 5:38.
285
Brent Caray, 11th place. Stats not available.
Team scores
- Abilene, 290.5; 2. Tonganoxie, 224.5; 3. Salina Central, 214; 4. Ottawa, 78; 5. Chase County, 121.5; 6. Falls City (Neb.), 79.5; 7. Wamego, 78.5; 8. Rock Creek, 65.5; 9. Herington, 60; 10. Concordia, 53; 11. Hayden, 15.
