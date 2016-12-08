Several activities have been planned for this holiday season.

Here’s a look at some of the events on tap in the area:

Tonganoxie

• Santa would like to know what you want this Christmas. Hand-deliver your letter to an employee at the Tonganoxie U.S. Post Office to receive your personalized letter from Santa before Christmas. Make sure to include a return address. Letters must be received by Friday.

• Youths can meet Kris Kringle, grab breakfast and make crafts all in one stop. Breakfast with Santa will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Tonganoxie Middle School commons area. Cost is $5 per ticket for adults and youth. Cost covers a pancake and sausage breakfast, photo with Santa and crafts. There also will be a silent auction and other activities.

Advance tickets can be purchased. Look for the event’s Facebook page by searching for @ths.bws on Facebook for a schedule for where tickets will be sold. Tickets also can be purchased at the door the day of the event.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Tonganoxie High School After Prom.

• Tonganoxie Community Historical Society is having its annual Christmas party at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the barn. The public is welcome. TCHS will provide meat, while guests are to bring a covered dish.

• Take a storybook stroll through downtown Tonganoxie to see a local story. Fourth Street business windows are adorned with various passages and illustrations of a local book that Keyta Kelly wrote and Rachel Kelly illustrated. The story starts and ends at Tonganoxie City Hall in the 500 block of East Fourth Street. Start in the western most window of City Hall and head west. The story then crosses the street to Mutual Savings and goes east before heading back west at Flashbacks.

• Youths are encouraged to take photos with the Elves of Tonganoxie at the downtown pocket park and post them on Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #ElvesOfTonganoxie. Cash prizes will be given to the top boy and girl entries.

• Cookies and Cocoa with Santa is coming Dec. 17. The event will be 1-3 p.m. There will be photos with Santa, as a photographer will be on site. Donations are welcome. Locally made cookies and hot cocoa will be served.

Again, a free will donation will be accepted.

The library also started a silent auction Dec. 1. Bidding is open until 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17. To place a bid, you must come in person to the library. Winning bids will be announced Dec. 17 at Cookies and Cocoa with Santa. For updates, check the library’s Facebook page.

Basehor

• The Basehor Community Christmas Party will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

Tickets are available for $25 each and can be purchased at City Hall.

Jarbalo

• Jess Barnett will perform this weekend for a benefit Christmas concert at Jarbalo United Methodist Church. The concert, which benefits the church, starts at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Leavenworth

• Wreaths Across America ceremonies, remembering and honoring fallen heroes, will begin at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, (395 Biddle Blvd., Fort Leavenworth) and Leavenworth National Cemetery, 105 Muncie Road.

Linwood

• Ugly sweater cookies will take over Thursday night at the Linwood Library as It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery presents a cookie decorating program and contest. The program will start at 6:30 p.m. Only a few spots remain open, so pre-registration is suggested. The bakery will show participants how to easily decorate the sweater shaped cookies into the perfect ugly sweater holiday treat. Participants will then participate in a decorating contest. Program is only open to adults or mature teenagers. Call the library at 913-301-3686 to register.

• Operation Wildlife will be hosting a Santa Claws holiday party this weekend. The event will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at its main Linwood facility. They will be serving cocoa, coffee, cider and treats.

The organization is in need of donations for the many animals they serve. For more information on the event or what is needed, please call 785-542-3625 or email opwildlife@aol.com.

• You can participate in a holiday light display contest this year. The Linwood Mayor and City Council are sponsoring the contest for which three lucky homes will receive gift cards to Home Depot.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s officers will be the judges, and winners will be announced in the January city newsletter. All decorations must be up and running by Dec. 15 to be judged.

McLouth

• McLouth United Methodist Church invites the public to a 5 p.m. soup supper and then a 6:30 p.m. Christmas Concert by the Wright Family on Dec. 18. Join the church for a joyous holiday event.

