A Tonganoxie High School senior is battling a kidney condition, but fundraisers have been started to offset medical expenses and other costs.

Cortney Hamel, who at 9 was diagnosed with steroid resistant nephrotic syndrome, underwent a kidney transplant in 2012 after two years of dialysis. This past June, her body fully rejected the new kidney due to her nephrotic syndrome killing the new kidney. She currently is on home dialysis and is not healthy enough to receive another transplant because of other health problems. Her current dialysis is barely working, according to her mother Heather Hutton.

Curtis Oroke, who owns Hot Mess BBQ and Catering, will be selling slabs of baby back ribs for $30 each, with proceeds to go to Hamel for medical costs and other hardships.

The deadline to order ribs is Tuesday night, Oroke said. He had received more than 130 confirmed orders as of Sunday. He said he will be limiting the maximum number to between 175 and 200. Oroke will be getting the meat smoked and fully prepared before Friday evening, when customers can pick up their orders from 6-8 p.m. at the Tonganoxie High School basketball games. To inquire about an order, connect with him through his Facebook page or call or text him at 913-927-9943.

A Go Fund Me account also has been set up in Hamel’s name.

As of Sunday, $315 had been raised by seven donors.

And, T-shirts benefiting Hamel are being sold at Tonganoxie High School.

Hamel is extremely weak and is having problems walking, according to her mother.