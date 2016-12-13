Archive for Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Blue Christmas service is Dec. 21 at McLouth UMC
December 13, 2016
Christmas can be a lonely time for some of us.
McLouth United Methodist Church’s Blue Christmas Service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the church. This is a solemn and meditative service for all of us who don’t always feel the Christmas joy because of loss or trial and tribulation.
Please accept this invitation as a time to move from feeling “blue” to experiencing the wonder and hope of Christmas.
