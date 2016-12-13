Archive for Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Blue Christmas service is Dec. 21 at McLouth UMC

December 13, 2016

Christmas can be a lonely time for some of us.

McLouth United Methodist Church’s Blue Christmas Service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the church. This is a solemn and meditative service for all of us who don’t always feel the Christmas joy because of loss or trial and tribulation.

Please accept this invitation as a time to move from feeling “blue” to experiencing the wonder and hope of Christmas.

