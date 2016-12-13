Charley Green again will be spreading holiday cheer through a compilation of musicians this weekend in Tonganoxie.

Charley’s Country Christmas will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Jewel on Main, 707 E. Fourth St., Tonganoxie.

Rusty Rierson and Stephanie Layne will headline the concert, along with The Stranger Creek Band and a special appearance by the Tonganoxie Elementary School Choristers. The goal is not only to present an evening of heart-warming Christmas music, but to financially help support the TES Food for Friends Backpack Buddies program, according to Green.

This program helps students supplement the food needs of their families. The assistance is there for a family that might be experiencing financial difficulty and having trouble putting nourishing meals on their tables. School representatives will be present to further explain the program, its needs and ways for folks to help provide support.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at First State Bank and Trust in Tonganoxie and Basehor or online by searching for Charley’s Country Christmas.