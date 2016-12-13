Jarbalo Jottings

By Thamar Barnett

Rosie Oelschlaeger went Nov. 22 to Holton to visit her brother, Gene Sawyer, Terri Morris and Mary Mora. They ate at Trail’s Restaurant and shopped at the new Walmart store there.

David and Jane Turner went Saturday to La Cygne for a meeting of the Santa Fe Trail Leather Artists Guild.

Helen Lohman, 83, a lifelong resident of this community, died Dec. 1. Her visitation was Dec. 5 at High Prairie Church and the funeral was Dec. 6.

Burial was in Eagle Cemetery.

There was much reminiscing about Lohman’s days as a school bus driver. She also made pies, cakes and doughnuts. She also was a 2014 inductee into the Tonganoxie USD 464 Education Foundation Hall of Fame.

Jarbalo United Methodist Women will meet at 12:30 p.m. Friday for dinner.

Linwood News

By Kim Downing

Christmas teen activity at the library

Youth ages 12 and older can come make a Christmas tree for this month's teen programs Monday, Dec. 19th at 5:30 pm. Trees will be made out of yarn and can be decorated any way participants want to. No registration is required.



City news

Coming in 2017, a recycling bin will return to the Linwood Elementary School. The bin was donated by an anonymous person for the benefit of all Linwood residents.

There will be no meeting in December or January for the city planning committee for the 150th birthday celebration. The next meeting won’t happen until February 8, 2017.

Holiday celebration

The Leavenworth County Early Learning Programs will host a Carousel Winter Wonderland from 9-11 a.m. Friday in Leavenworth at the C.W. Parker Carousel Museum in downtown Leavenworth, 320 Esplanade St. The event is only for children birth to 3 years of age and their families. The event is free of charge. Children, with an adult, will be able to ride the carousel. Santa will be hanging out in his sleigh for photo opportunities, so families should bring a camera if they would like photos. Snacks and drinks will also be provided.



McLouth Happenings

By Beverly Muzzy

Soup supper and Christmas concert Sunday

Methodist United Methodist Church invites the public to a 5 p.m. soup supper, followed by a 6:30 p.m. Christmas concert by the Wright Family on Sunday.

Join the church for a joyous holiday event.

Blue Christmas service Dec. 21

Christmas can be a lonely time for some of us.

McLouth United Methodist Church’s Blue Christmas Service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the church. This is a solemn and meditative service for all of us who don’t always feel the Christmas joy because of loss or trial and tribulation.

Please accept this invitation as a time to move from feeling “blue” to experiencing the wonder and hope of Christmas.

