McLouth High School alumni band members are invited to participate in a special pep band performance during the high school basketball games against Pleasant Ridge on Friday in McLouth.

The game will allow alumni an opportunity to dust off instruments and play with the MHS band students. Alumni band members are encouraged to participate, no matter how long it’s been since playing. The current MHS band members will be there to cover all of the parts, so no need to worry.

The band hopes to get a good number of alums to come out and play with the band.

If you or someone you know is interested in playing, please email bubbj@mclouth.org with your name and instrument to ensure there is enough sheet music for everyone.