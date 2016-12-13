The Tonganoxie USD 464 School Board and its teachers have come to an agreement.

The board, after 40 minutes of executive session with Superintendent Chris Kleidosty discussing negations and personnel, approved, 5-2, an agreement with teachers.

Board vice president Dan Hopkins and fellow board member Bryan Kemp voted against the agreement.

Some of the main points of the agreement were:

• In-service salary scale is eliminated but teachers who have accrued additional salary via professional development will be grandfathered in and held harmless.

• Teachers will not move a step this year but will get earned column movement.

• A “Master’s” pay schedule will be added to the contract. Teachers with fewer than seven years in any district will be put in the Master’s schedule. All other teachers may have a one-time choice as to the schedule they would like to be on.

• Language dictating scheduling in the high school is eliminated.

When board members had a chance to contribute any comments in open session, Hopkins explained his vote.

He said that as board member he needed to ensure that funds were distributed fairly. Regarding the professional development compensation that was grandfathered in through the agreement, he wasn’t aware of that program in his seven years on the board.

Hopkins also noted that during the professional development compensation, assessment scores have been stagnant during the last several years.

He noted that the district had great teachers across the board, from new teachers to those with many years in the district.

However, he said that, at $34,475 the district’s average entry level salary was one of the lowest in the area, while the average salary of $55,700 was one of the highest in the area. He thought more should be done to get starting salary more competitive with area districts.

Work Agreements

The board approved work agreements at Monday’s meeting. In this month’s list were Maria Gloria Puebla, TMS special education para-educator (replacing Mollie Athon), 2016-17; Jill Kietzmann, transportation coordinator (replacing Melissa Ostermeyer), 2016-17; Esmeralda Beebe ESOL Para (filling new position), 2016-17; Richard Harris, regular route bus driver (replacing Rabecka Reischman), 2016-17; Edward Lacer, regular route bus driver (replacing Andrea Putthoff), 2016-17; Kacy Marxen,special education para-educator (transferring from current position to fill new position), 2016-17; Jamie Metz, special education para-educator (replacing Kacy Marxen), 2016-17; Hazel Burgess, TES evening custodian (replacing Aileen Cunning), 2016-17; Erica Colvert, TMS special education para-educator (replacing Ashley Black), 2016-17; Sydney Fraley, THS golf assistant coach (replacing Randy Kraft), 2016-17; and Brooke Braswell, TMS special education para-educator (replacing Amanda Starcher), 2016-17.

Retirements

The board approved retirements for two district employees:

Barbara Bahm, TES/TMS librarian, effective end of 2016-17 school year; and Donna Workman, TMS counselor, effective end of 2016-17 school year.

Resignations

Ashley Black, TMS special education para-educator, effective Nov. 29; Tiffany Parker, THS volleyball head coach, Effective 2017-18 season; and Megan Hadley, THS special education para-educator, effective Dec. 16.