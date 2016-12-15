To the editor:

I would like to encourage all residents and business owners in Tonganoxie to attend the next City Council meeting. As noted in the article in the Dec. 7 edition of The Mirror, the council is expected to vote on the rezoning request of 32 acres from rural residential to general business that also lays the groundwork for a 482-pad “luxury” RV resort east of 206th Street along U.S. Highway 24-40.

This is an important decision for our town and more residents need to weigh in on the issue.

The folks in favor of this claim tax benefits to the city and high-end consumers for the town, but even the developer (an out-of-state company with only a temporary office in Kansas City) acknowledged that plans could change along with ultimate usage and standards. Opponents cite the possibility of increased noise, light, traffic and transient population at the eastern gateway to our town as well as questions regarding the city budget for increased infrastructure maintenance, impact on rural water quality, potential increased load for our school system, logic of increasing commercial areas when the town already has many vacant commercial areas and competition with already established local businesses.

I strongly encourage residents and local business owners to attend the Dec. 19 city council meeting.

Ask questions, voice opinions and help the City Council make the best decision for Tonganoxie.

Gretchen Manus,

Tonganoxie