Editor's note: The print edition of The Mirror had inaccurate information in its Dec. 14 issue on page 2A about the upcoming City Council meetings. There were some issues with designing the page and a earlier version of the brief, which had the inaccuracies, made it through to print. Monday's meeting starts at the regular time of 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 321 Delaware.

Tonganoxie City Council will have a special meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday to review city manager applications in executive session and identify semifinalists to bring in for interviews in January. The meeting will be in City Hall.

Monday will be a regular monthly meeting of the City Council. That meeting will be 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 321 Delaware. A major topic on Monday’s agenda will be an anticipated vote on whether to rezone an area from rural residential to commercial just east of Tonganoxie. The area would front a proposed luxury RV resort if approved.