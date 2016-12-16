Area residents can help out a Tonganoxie resident battling a kidney condition with various fundraisers tonight at Tonganoxie High School.

Courage for Cortney Night is taking place in conjunction with the THS home basketball games tonight against Piper.

This fundraising event is to help provide financial needs to a high school student in our community who is suffering from kidney failure. Activities for the night include:

• An auction at halftime of the varsity boys game. Items include: a Bill Self- and University of Kansas basketball team-autographed basketball, an Alex Smith-signed football and a large Tonganoxie Chieftain-themed Grizzly cooler.

• Raffle drawings during the varsity boys game.Items will be on tables in the hallway north of the main THS gymnasium. Tickets can be purchased throughout the night. Items include: a Hatchimal toy, a 50-inch television, various pies and desserts, a $75 gift card to John Brown Underground restaurant in Lawrence and a $35 gift card to Sideline Chic.

For those people who already have graciously ordered ribs from Hot Mess BBQ and Catering, orders can be picked up between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the fieldhouse south of Beatty Field. People who didn’t get ribs before the deadline but want ribs, any additional ribs will be sold at 8 p.m., first come first serve. Cost is $30. All transactions are cash only.