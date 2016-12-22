Lansing Correctional Facility inmate Scott Gilbert, 53, was sentenced to 130 months recently in Leavenworth County District Court for his aggravated escape from custody from Lansing Correctional Facility on May 10, 2013.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, noted in court that Gilbert had already been convicted of 79 cases, including the 10 from last year’s case in Platte County, Mo. Gilbert was pro se (or was his own counsel) had nothing to say about sentencing, only making sure he could file an appeal. Eae Court found him guilty of an aggravated escaping custody.

Before the bench trial, Gilbert was denied his motion to dismiss based on the Interstate Agreement Detainers Act (an act in which a person in custody can request a trial or hearing within 180 days if they are in the custody of another jurisdiction).

Gilbert was previously convicted and sentenced to 128 years in Missouri for crimes relating to this escape. Gilbert was sentenced to 128 years on 10 felonies, including firing at a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest in January 2015 in Platte County court. A jury there convicted him after a two-week trial.



In 2010, Gilbert was convicted in Sedgwick County for burglary and theft and was serving time at the Lansing Correctional Facility. He along with two others escaped the Lansing Facility on May 5, 2013.