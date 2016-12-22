Tonganoxie girls basketball coach Matt Frost knew that Piper would deploy a full court press against his team on Friday night.

Frost and his team had a sound strategy entering the game, but just four minutes into the contest Tonganoxie found itself down by 19 points after nine turnovers.

“We talked about that, but it’s another thing when you get out there with those girls because they were so big and fast,” Frost said. “As soon as they got some steals, as it always does, it snowballed and we got a little more timid and a little tighter.”

Tonganoxie (1-2, 0-1) was never able to overcome the early deficit and was overwhelmed by Piper 60-18.

The Chieftains never found rhythm on offense, which can be attributed to their 39 turnovers against the Pirates’ pressure defense.

Even when Piper quit playing a full court press defense, it still gave Tonganoxie fits with its man-to-man defense.



“We won’t see another team that plays as athletic and aggressive,” Frost said. “They can afford to gamble because even if they don’t get it they’re fast enough to get back into position.

“That’s the best defensive team and the best transition team we’re going to play.”

As a result, just one week after she set the school record with 40 points against Ottawa, Piper held Tonganoxie senior Taylor Lee without a field goal (0-of-7) and to just four points in the game.

However, the Chieftains were able to find some success with senior Mykah Wingerter in the post. She scored a team-high nine points, and Frost said her baskets were made because the Pirates were so focused on stopping Lee.

“Mykah (Wingerter) was getting a lot of the lobs over the top because if Taylor (Lee) was on the weak side they weren’t helping off of her,” Frost said. “Taylor opened things up by just being there.

Despite giving up 60 points, Frost said he liked the way the Chieftains played on defense because they started doing their second rotation in help the helper, which they struggled with last season.

Piper had a clear size advantage, so even when Tonganoxie was able to get stops it struggled to keep Piper off the offensive glass. Even so, Frost said he wasn’t going to question the effort his team played with.

“We played hard defensively, actually, I thought we played really good,” Frost said. “We were just undersized trying to rebound on defense.

“They got a lot of free throws and put backs after we played good first shot defense. We tried though. We tried pretty hard.”

Frost said he would like to see his team improve its post scoring to free up the guards, and Tonganoxie will have a few weeks of practice to work on that before it travels to Eudora for a 6 p.m. game Jan. 3 at Eudora High.

PHS 60, THS 18

Score by quarters

Tonganoxie 6 6 2 4 — 18

Piper 26 12 17 5 — 60

Individual scoring

Tonganoxie — Mykah Wingerter 9, Taylor Lee 4, Mia Bond 3, Corrin Searcy 1, Grace Wogomon 1.

Piper — Ali Vigil 20, Maya Morrow 9, Ryan Cobbins 10, LaKya Leslie 11, Miya Ford 4, Grace Banes 2. Jani Gooch 2, Chidera Okoye 2.