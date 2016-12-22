Tonganoxie High will have to wait to compete in front of its home crowd.

Saturday’s Randy Starcher Memorial Invitational was canceled due to inclement weather. Because so many tournaments are scheduled for Saturdays during the season, it could be difficult rescheduling this home tournament.

Tonganoxie’s next competition actually is at home, 6 p.m. Jan. 5 against Emporia.

The team’s first tournament after the break is Jan. 7 at the Louisburg Invitational.

Tonganoxie might not have finished the 2016 portion of the schedule with a home tournament, but the Chieftains did pick up a couple dual victories last week.

The Chieftains defeated Santa Fe Trail, 40-24, and Ottawa, 46-32, at SFT near Carbondale.