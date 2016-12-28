Jarbalo Jottings

By Thamar Barnett

Rosie Oelschlaeger was treated to a birthday dinner Dec. 18 at Montana Mike’s in Lawrence. Those honoring here were John and Jack Oelschlaeger and Amy, Lawrence and Gary Oelshlaeger,Tonganoxie.

Helen McBroom, Marilyn Oxley and NIla Denholm, all of rural Tonganoxie, treated Rosie Oelschlaeger on Dec. 20 to a birthday dinner while also at Montana Mike’s.

Gary Oelschlaeger and Colby Atchison had Sunday dinner with Rosie Oelschlaeger on Dec. 18.

Due to bad weather, there were no services Dec. 18 at Jarbalo United Methodist Church on Dec. 18.

Jarbao United Methodist Women had a Christian dinner Dec. 16.

Those there were Marilyn Oxley, Helen McBroom, Jason McBroom, Rosie Oelschlaeger, Frances Jeannin, Thamar Barnett and the Rev. Larry Grove.

Linwood News

By Kim Downing

Items of note

The Linwood Library and City Hall will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 2.

New hours at the library starting Tuesday are: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m-3 p.m. Saturday.

McLouth Happenings

By Beverly Muzzy

Alumni band night

The McLouth High pep band has rescheduled its alumni band night to its Jan. 13 basketball game, MHS alumni band members are invited to participate in a special pep band performance. Email Jacob Bubb at bubbj@mclouth.org with your name and instrument to ensure there is enough sheet music for everyone.

— Please submit McLouth community information, announcements and upcoming events to Beverly Muzzy: mclouthhappenings@gmail.com or 913-796-6935.