The Tonganoxie Women’s Auxiliary VFW Post 9271 will have a biscuits and gravy breakfast on New Year’s Day.

The meal will run from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday at the VFW Post Home, 109 E. First St.

Chieftain Cafe opens Tuesday

A new offering for students will be available in 2017 for Tonganoxie youths starting Tuesday.

The Chieftain Cafe will be open to all children in school from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on weekdays through June 16 at the library.





































Morning walking at Tonganoxie HIgh available for 464 patrons

The Tonganoxie Recreation Commission again will be teaming up with the school district for winter walking.

Patrons can walk the halls of Tonganoxie High School from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. in the THS west campus building.

To participate in the program, contact TRC assistant director Brad Eccles at 913-845-3502.

The walking program is free and is available Mondays through Fridays when school is in session. Eccles said the program generally runs through March.

Online auction for school surplus

Tonganoxie USD 464 is selling surplus property through Purple Wave.

Check out available items at tong464.org.

Leavenworth County United Way car drive extended to February

The United Way of Leavenworth County is extending its 2016 raffle contest.

Tickets are $50 each and just 1,000 are being sold. Grand prize is a new Ford Focus. First prize is a $1,000 VISA gift card, second is a $500 Amazon gift card and third a free sitting and 11x14 print at First City Photo. For more information and complete rules, go to unitedwaylvco.org/raffle.

Council on Aging offering outreach in new year

The Leavenworth County Council on Aging will provide community outreach monthly at Tonganoxie Public Library starting in February.

Staff members will be on hand each month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month starting Feb. 20. Council on Aging staff will field questions about the organization’s services and make appropriate referrals to other staff members for follow-up dialogue. No appointments are necessary. For more information, contact Jessica Sanders at 913-684-0777.