Player of the Year: Naomi Hickman, Free State

Hickman led the Firebirds with 284 kills, breaking the school record for career kills, totaling 730. The 6-foot-4 senior middle hitter led the Sunflower League with 124 blocks and ranked sixth with a .378 hit percentage. The three-time all-Sunflower League selection has signed to play at Creighton.

Coach of the Year: Amy Hoffsommer, Free State

In her second year coaching at Free State, Hoffsommer directed the Firebirds to a 35-7 record and their first Class 6A state tournament appearance since 2004. The Firebirds beat Shawnee Mission Northwest and Blue Valley West at state.

First team

Abbi Folks, PLHS

The top setter in school history, Folks set the school’s career assists record at 1,024 and ranked second with 768 career digs. The senior earned first-team all-Big Seven honors after recording 373 assists, 301 digs, 97 kills and 23 aces this year.

Payton Gannaway, FSHS

The senior right-side hitter drilled 172 kills with a .252 hit percentage to lead the Firebirds to second place in the Sunflower League. Gannaway, a Missouri Science and Technology signee, had a team-high 48 aces with 39 blocks and 65 digs.

Rachel Hickman, Free State

A first-team all-state selection, the left-handed Hickman registered 234 kills on a .274 hit percentage. The 6-foot-3 sophomore outside hitter added 89 blocks, 66 digs and 42 aces. She committed to play at Kansas.

Chloe Holland, Veritas

Leading the Eagles to a 34-11 record and second place in the KCAA state tournament, Holland led the offense with 391 kills, 83 aces and 20 blocks. The 5-foot-8 junior was named to the all-state tournament team.

Lindsey Hornberger, Bishop Seabury

The Seahawks leaned on Hornberger to spark their offense in most matches this season. Hornberger, a sophomore outside hitter, registered 185 kills in 68 sets, adding a 217 digs and 34 aces.

Kayla Kurtz, Baldwin

Kurtz led the Bulldogs in most statistical categories this season. A sophomore outside hitter, Kurtz recorded 109 kills, 212 digs and 35 aces on her way to receiving an all-Frontier League honorable mention.

Lauren Maceli, Lawrence

The 5-foot-5 sophomore libero led the Lions with 428 digs, recording 5.3 digs per set and earning second-team all-Sunflower League honors. Maceli had 34 aces and was strong at receiving serves, leading the Lions to a 12-26 record.

Kayla Maples, Eudora

When the Cardinals needed to put a ball away, they turned to their senior outside hitter. Maples led EHS with 248 kills, adding 225 digs and 43 service aces. The second-team all-Frontier League pick will play at Neosho County Community College next year.

Lauren Willson, Tonganoxie

Leading the Chieftains to the Class 4A-I state tournament, Willson smashed 286 kills on a .318 hit percentage.

The 5-foot-8 junior outside hitter added 72 digs, 43 service aces and 16 total blocks.

Mykah Wingerter, THS

One of the most efficient hitters in the state, Wingerter finished the season with 240 kills and only 41 attacking errors for a .589 hit percentage.

The senior earned an all-state honorable mention in Class 4A-I totaling 55 blocks for the Chieftains.

Honorable mention

Laurel Bird, Lawrence; Ronna Erickson, Perry-Lecompton; Mya Gleason, Free State; Emily Hummelgaard, Tonganoxie; Jasmine Thevarajoo, Eudora; Talisa Stone, Perry-Lecompton; Cameryn Thomas, Free State; Baylee Unruh, Lawrence; Emma Wilson, Veritas Christian