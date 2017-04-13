It was hard to order up a much better day for an Easter egg hunt.

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission had its annual hunt Saturday, as an estimated 200 youths collected more than 5,000 plastic eggs at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds soccer fields.

The event historically has taken place at Chieftain Park, but moved this year because TRC planted new grass on the main soccer field in the offseason.

TRC assistant director Brad Eccles said the event would return to Chieftain Park next year.

The Easter Bunny visited the fairgrounds this year, while face painting also was available. In addition, members of the Tonganoxie City Fire Department made a truck available for youths to check out during the Easter egg festivities.