The Tonganoxie High boys track team finished as runner-up Friday in a meet at Basehor-Linwood.

Tonganoxie scored 121 for the team silver behind meet champion Piper, which scored 165. Perry-Lecompton placed third (101) and Turner fourth (100). Santa Fe Trail placed fifth (67), Bonner Springs sixth (53), Basehor-Linwood seventh (51), Anderson County eighth (34) and Pleasant Ridge ninth (32).

In the girls meet, Piper completed the sweep with 152.5 points for first. BLHS was second (135), Anderson County third (108), SFT fourth (90) and Tonganoxie fifth (80). BSHS placed sixth (41.5), PLHS seventh (31), Pleasant Ridge eighth (20.5), Turner ninth (16.5) and Bishop Ward 10th (10).

LeeRoi Johnson and Kyle Snyder again provided a 1-2 punch in the discus. The junior teammates finished with Johnson taking first with a top throw of 146 feet. Snyder was close behind at 145-4. Johnson also took second in shot put (48-3), just two inches behind Piper senior Micaiah Noel. Tonganoxie’s Sammy Sighourney placed seventh (41-10.5).

In the triple jump, Eric Neas took third (40-11.75), while Lucas McCoy nabbed fifth in long jump (19-9).

Tonganoxie scored twice in the pole vault. Holden DeGraff took fourth (9-6) and Logan Beach fifth (9-0).

Neas brought home gold in the high jump with a leap of 6-0.

In the 4x800, the THS team of Michael Mast, Calvin Morgan, Drew Cook and Carter Kietzmann placed second with a time of 8 minutes, 49.5 seconds.

In the 4x400, THS nabbed fifth. The team of Elijah Tyner, Drake Pray, Mast and Cook finished in with a time of 3:44.55.

Dalton Bock, Zac Morgan, Mason Beach and Tyner placed second in the 4x100 with a 45.45 time.

In long-distance running, Cook won the 1,600 with a time of 4:47.97, with Carter Kietzmann taking fifth (5:01.42). Jacob Eldholm missed scoring for THS by .08 of a second. He finished in 5:11.15, while Bonner’s Kaleb Willson placed eighth in 5:11.07.

Morgan took third in the 3,200 with a 10:44.64 time, while Scott Vick finished sixth in 11:24.09.

Bock raced to a third-place finish in the 200 (23.83).

And in the 100, Zac Morgan placed fourth (11.5) and Bock sixth (11.72).

Girls track

In the shot put, Keagan Newberry placed fifth for the Chieftains with a throw of 30-4.

Trinity Touchton, meanwhile, placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 31-4.

In the high jump, Merkaia Khantaboury finished fifth (4-6).

THS had a strong day in the relays.

The 4x800 team of Anna Soetaert, Sierra Staatz, Emily Chambers and Mia Bond placed first (10:30.3) and the 4x400 team of Corinn Searcy, Staatz Soetaert and Bond placed second (4:25.3).

Shailea Freemyer placed sixth in the 300 hurdles (56.35).

In distance events, Bond placed fourth in the 1,600 (5:52.57) and Chambers second (13:05.2) and Alyssa Scott fifth (13:58.64) in the 3,200.

Staatz won the 400 (1:02.75) and Corinn Searcy won the 200 (27.72).

THS was back Tuesday for a meet at Basehor-Linwood after The Mirror’s print deadline.

The team then travels south for a regular season meet in Wichita.THS competes Friday and Saturday at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium.