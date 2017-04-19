To help raise awareness of this service and its demand in the community, each year, the Council on Aging participates in Meals on Wheels of America’s “March for Meals” campaign.

Tonganoxie Mayor Jason Ward, as he has done often in recent years, helped deliver meals to homebound seniors last month in Tonganoxie as part of mayoral support acoss the country.

Ward mentioned his annual ride-along with the Council on Aging for Meals on Wheels at a recent Tonganoxie City Council meeting. He stressed the importance of the program and how important it is to those in need throughout the county. He reiterated those sentiments Tuesday.

“It is my pleasure to participate in Mayors for Meals each year,” he said. “Meals on Wheels provides much-needed nutritional support for members of our community that need just a bit of help. It is a fantastic program.”

Judy Koch with the Leavenworth County Council on Aging said the organization always is in need of volunteers to help deliver meals within Leavenworth city limits.

“All outlying rural areas are delivered by staff,” Koch said. “Most volunteers have a dedicated route that they deliver once a week.”

Those routes generally entail delivering meals to 12 people or so during span of one to two hours.

“They kind of get to know the recipients, so it can be very gratifying,” Koch said.

Donations also are accepted. Koch said that any monetary donations The Council on Aging receives toward Meals on Wheels stays in Leavenworth County and are applied directly to seniors accounts for those who are unable to give any donation toward the meals themselves.

For more information about Meals on Wheels through the Leavenworth County Council on Aging, call 913-684-0777.

The Council on Aging is at 1830 Broadway St. in Leavenworth. Its office hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition, the council offers:

• Senior express transportation

• Nutrition options throughout the county.

• Information and assistance with any problems seniors may be experiencing.

• Visits and telephone contacts with high-risk seniors.

• Errand program for sick or homebound seniors.

• Intergenerational program that links seniors with children to share life experiences.

• Legal assistance for seniors 60 and older. Appointments are scheduled the third Thursday of each month.

• Leisure and learning in providing eudcation and recreational opportunities for seniors.

• Social service representation to seniors 60 and older regardless of income.