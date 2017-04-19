Tonganoxie High girls soccer team got its first victory of the season with a 6-0 victory against Bishop Ward last week.

THS (1-4-1) was supposed to play Baldwin on Monday at home, but field conditions forced the postponement. A makeup has yet to be scheduled.

The Chieftains also played into overtime against Leavenworth last week, but eventually fell, 2-1.

Tonganoxie plays Bishop Ward again Friday, with varsity set to start at 4:30 p.m. and junior varsity at 6 p.m. at the THS soccer complex south of the west campus.

Tonganoxie golf

Tonganoxie finished in the middle of the pack at Monday’s Hayden Invitational.

The Chieftains placed fourth with 345, not far behind first-place Hayden.

THS was only eight strokes behind Hayden (337). Ottawa placed second (338) and De Soto third (344).

Corner Stone took fifth (368), Lansing sixth (380), Piper seventh (382) and Silver Lake eighth (464).

Tonganoxie’s Matt Scharff placed third with an 80 just behind Hayden’s Mac Piles (76) and De Soto’s Daniel Lee (79). Jacob Hall finished 10th (86) for the Chieftains.

Also competing for the Chieftains were Dylan Atkins (86), Aiden McClellan (93), Bowan Jones (104) and Jackson Vorbeck (109).

THS golfers hit the links again Thursday morning with an invitational at Spring Hill.

The Chieftains will be at Sycamore Ridge Golf Course competing against SHHS, Anderson County, Baldwin, Basehor-Linwood, Bonner Springs, Central Heights, De Soto, Kansas City Christian, Louisburg, Mill Valley, Olathe South, Ottawa, Paola and Piper.

The current schedule has them off for a week. THS will compete at 1 p.m. April 27 in Atchison.

Other teams there are BLHS, Bishop Ward, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Hiawatha, Immaculata, Kansas City Christian, Lansing, Maranatha Christian Academy, Maur Hill Prep, Piper and Royal Valley.

On May 4, the team is in Junction City against a field of teams still to be announced.

May 8 is the Kaw Valley League Championship at Falcon Lakes Country Club near Basehor.

BLHS will be the host, with other league schools Bishop Ward, Bonner Springs, Lansing, Piper and Turner also competing. That tournament starts at 10 a.m.

Tonganoxie heads May 15 to a Class 4A regional in Ozawkie. Jeff West will be the host at Village Greens Golf Course.

Other teams at the meet will be Atchison, Baldwin, Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Bonner Springs, Ottawa, Piper and Spring Hill.

The 4A state meet will start at 8:30 a.m. May 22 at the Wamego Country Club.

The 6A meet will be at Auburn Hills Golf Course in Wichita, 5A at Salina Municipal Golf Course and 3A at Independence Country Club.

Class 2A will have it state meet at the Golf Club at Southwind in Garden City and 1A will take place at Sugar Hills Golf Course in Goodland.

The sand greens state meet will be at the Leonardville Golf Course in Riley County.

THS baseball

Tonganoxie was supposed to play at home Monday, but the doubleheader was moved to Jeff West because of poor field conditions at the Chieftains’ home field at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

Tonganoxie played Tuesday at Basehor-Linwood and is back on the road this coming Tuesday at Piper.

From there, it’s on to the annual Butch Foster Classic at CommunityAmeica Ballpark in Kansas City, Kan.

Tonganoxie opens the tournament April 27 and will play again April 28 and April 29 at CommunityAmerica Ballpark in the tournament.