A Tonganoxie thrower now leads the state in discus after his final throw this past weekend at Wichita State University.

LeeRoi Johnson, competing with fellow Chieftains at WSU’s high school pre-state meet, launched the discus 176 feet, 2 inches on his sixth and final throw. That marks the top throw so far in the state and puts him near the top 50 nationally.

That throw came in the elite division, one of three at the WSU meet. There also were 1A-3A and 4A-6A divisions.

Johnson also won the shot put in the 4A-6A division with a 48-0.75 throw.

On the girls side, the THS 4x800 team placed sixth in the elite division. The team of Sierra Staatz, Emily Chambers, Anna Soetaert and Mia Bond placed sixth with a time of 10 minutes, 41.22 seconds.

Bond also placed seventh in the elite division in the 1,600 with a 5:47.65 time.

In the 4A-6A division, the THS boys had several other top finishes.

The 4x100 team of Mason Beach, Dalton Bock, Zac Morgan and Elijah Tyner placed eighth (45.34 seconds), while the 4x800 team of Drew Cook, Jakob Edholm, Calvin Morgan and Michael Mast placed third (8:44.14).

Cook also placed second in 1A-6A for the 2,000-meter steeplechase. He finished in 6:43.41.

Eric Neas placed fourth in the high jump (5-9.75) and ninth in the triple jump (40-7).

The girls also placed a number of athletes in the 4A-6A division.

Corinn Searcy was ninth in the 200 (27.4).

Staatz won bronze in the 400 (1:01.82) and helped her 4x400 team to a fourth-place finish (4:28.93). Searcy, Chambers and Bond also are on that team.

Chambers nabbed a bronze in the 2,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 8:20.11.

THS will compete Thursday at Eudora, though many THS athletes will compete Friday and Saturday at the Kansas Relays at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.

McLouth athletes compete

MHS sent three of its track and field participants to the WSU meet also.

Dimitri Tullis finished fifth in the elite long jump with a jump of 20-7.75.

He also won silver in the triple jump in 1A-3A with a leap of 42-5.25 and finished 13th in the 100-meter dash (11.91).

Ceara Funk placed eighth in the girls 3,200 run in 1A-3A (13:43.05).

Sarah Dailey, meanwhile, competed in two events. She placed second in the discus (104-9) and fifth in the shot put (32-2.75).