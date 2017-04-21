Team Tongie is offering a painting night as a fundraiser later this month.

At the event, visitors will paint a “love” picture led by Tonganoxie High School art teacher Amy Johnson starting at 6 p.m. April 22 at Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271, 910 E. First St. Cost is $30 per person, with proceeds helping area families facing serious health or medical crisis.

While painting, snacks will be provided. Attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments and drinks. Team Tongie also may have T-shirts available for sale at the event. RSVPs are required to ensure ample supplies. Send an email to teamtongie@gmail.com. You then will receive an email from Team Tongie so that you may pay securely online. Organizers won’t be able to provide refunds if you subsequently aren’t able to attend.