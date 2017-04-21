Folks were dropping their pants often this past month at Tonganoxie Public Library.

Well, to be more specific, people were dropping off underwear at the local library.

Don’t be alarmed. No one actually was disrobing March 15-April 15 at Third and Bury streets.

Instead, it was the library’s Drop (off) Your Drawers drive.

Patrons were encouraged to donate new underwear, sizes 4-16, at the library.

The donated briefs will then be given to Tonganoxie Elementary School students in need.

Tonganoxie Public Library Director Nicole Holifield said Tuesday that the library had collected 200 pair of underwear for children.

The Tonganoxie Lions Club members collected about 100 of those pair for the drive.

Bingo time

Adult bingo participation continues to be strong at the library, with crowds reaching up into the 30s sometimes. The bingo takes place from 1-3 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month. Jayma Zook, the library’s youth and adult programming specialist, said the library also has been appreciative of Good Shepherd Thrift Store and Food Bank donating prizes for bingo.

Here’s a look at recent winners:

March 20

Don Fuhlhage, Rosie Oelschlaeger, Emil Wiley (2), Linda Brake, Helen McBroom, Kay Bundy (3), Bill Stewart, Doris Anderson (2), Mary Kay Janesko, Donna Wiley, Richard Moore, Sandra Redding and Phylllis Winsor. Blackout winners were Dorothy Resco, Harvey Lovell and Doris Anderson.

April 3

Bill Stewart, Doris Anderson, Harvey Lovell and Sandra Redding, Pat Ramseier (2), Sharon Faherty, Marilyn Oxley, Mary Kay Janesko, Lucy Wohlforth, Don Fuhlhage and Phyllis Winsor. Blackout winners were Harvey Lovell (2) and Jason McBroom.

Monday

Bill Stewart, Sandra Redding (3), Sharon Faherty, Kay Bundy (2), Nila Denholm, Don Fuhlhage (3), Nadine Garrison and Lois Covey. Blackout winners were Dorothy Resco and Sharon Faherty.