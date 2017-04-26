Members of the Tonganoxie High School Band and Vocal Music Department have much to chirp about right now.

The department made school history April 13 when it received four “1” ratings at a Class 4A large-group state music festival in Atchison.

The THS band competed as a symphonic band (consisting of freshman and sophomore members of the band) and wind ensemble (consisting of junior and senior members of both bands). Both earned “1” ratings, which is a first for the THS band program. The Chieftain Singers and the Treble Choir also competed for the THS Vocal Music Department.

The wind ensemble, out a total of 80 points possible, earned a 73, 74 and a 78.

“These are our highest scores to date,” said Charles Van Middlesworth, director of bands.

The bands competed at Atchison Middle School.

“This has been a great year for our band program, especially after a great marching season when our band this fall earned a “1” rating at the Southern Plains Marching Festival for the first time in 10 years,” Van Middlesworth said. “I am very proud of our band students.”

The choirs competed at the Atchison First Presbyterian Church across the street from AMS. The Chieftain Singers maintained their streak of “1” ratings dating back to spring 2009. The Treble Choir, only in its second year of existence, has yet to get anything other than a “1” at state.

Tom Gifford is the director of choirs and Carolyn Day is the accompanist.