Tonganoxie baseball getting ready for Butch Foster Classic at CommunityAmerica Ballpark

The Bonner Springs and Holton baseball teams warm up prior to their game Thursday at CommunityAmerica Ballpark.

Photo by Chris Wristen. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

April 26, 2017

The Chieftains head into the Butch Foster Classic at CommunityAmerica Ballpark at 1-8. They play Perry-Lecompton (7-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday. If the Chieftains win that game, they play at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A loss puts them at 5 p.m. Friday. They then will play at noon, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Saturday depending on how the fared Thursday and Friday. Other teams in the tourney are Spring Hill (7-5), Baldwin (5-5), Paola (7-4), Basehor-Linwood (4-7), Holton (1-8) and Bonner Springs (9-4).

