Archive for Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Tonganoxie baseball getting ready for Butch Foster Classic at CommunityAmerica Ballpark
April 26, 2017
The Chieftains head into the Butch Foster Classic at CommunityAmerica Ballpark at 1-8. They play Perry-Lecompton (7-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday. If the Chieftains win that game, they play at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A loss puts them at 5 p.m. Friday. They then will play at noon, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Saturday depending on how the fared Thursday and Friday. Other teams in the tourney are Spring Hill (7-5), Baldwin (5-5), Paola (7-4), Basehor-Linwood (4-7), Holton (1-8) and Bonner Springs (9-4).
