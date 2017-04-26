The Chieftains head into the Butch Foster Classic at CommunityAmerica Ballpark at 1-8. They play Perry-Lecompton (7-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday. If the Chieftains win that game, they play at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A loss puts them at 5 p.m. Friday. They then will play at noon, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Saturday depending on how the fared Thursday and Friday. Other teams in the tourney are Spring Hill (7-5), Baldwin (5-5), Paola (7-4), Basehor-Linwood (4-7), Holton (1-8) and Bonner Springs (9-4).