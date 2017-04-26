Tonganoxie has another victory on the season after Friday’s 10-0 shutout of Bishop Ward.

THS (2-5-1) swept Ward on the season with the victory, as Tonganoxie also shut out BWHS, 6-0, earlier this year.

On Monday, the Chieftains lost another heartbreaker in overtime, this time, 3-2, to Bonner Springs with 51 seconds left in the first overtime. Tonganoxie is now 0-2-1 in OT matches. THS was home Tuesday after The Mirror’s deadline against Heritage Christian.