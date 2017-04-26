Tonganoxie is 9-1 on the season after getting shut out against Turner last week. The Chieftains held off Lansing, 7-6 and 9-7 on April 18 and then fell, 5-0, to Turner on Thursday. Trailing 2-0 late against Turner in Game 2, Tonganoxie rallied for 3 runs in the bottom of the seventh for the thrilling victory.

At 9-1 overall and 7-1 in Kaw Valley League play, THS played Tuesday against league contender Piper after The Mirror’s deadline. The team is back in action Friday for a non conference doubleheader at Spring Hill and then a KVL showdown this coming Tuesday at Basehor-Linwood.