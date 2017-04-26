Tonganoxie track will be back to a more normal schedule heading into the final month of the season.

Some THS track team members have competed at Wichita State University and Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, but the full team will return this week to competition on high school campuses.

This past weekend at the Kansas Relays at Rock Chalk Park, THS seniors Drew Cook and Emily Chambers competed in the 2,000-meter steeplechase.

Both Chieftain runners placed 10th in their respective races.

Chambers finished in 8 minutes, 14.43 seconds in the girls race, while Cook had a 6:45.52 time.

Junior Sierra Staatz finished seventh in her heat Friday with a 1:02.49 time in the girls 400, but didn’t qualify for finals Saturday.

The Tonganoxie girls 4x400 team placed ninth in the Sunflower division overall and the 4x800 team placed 24th. Corinn Searcy, Mia Bond, Staatz and Chambers finished with a 4:21.77 time in the 4x400 and Anna Soetaert, Chambers, Staatz and Bond finished the 4x800 in 10:26.99.

The THS boys 4x100 team of Dalton Bock, Elijah Tyner, Mason Beach and Zac Morgan placed 34th with a 45.04 time.

LeeRoi Johnson, who last week had the top discus throw in the state at WSU, couldn’t keep the discus between the lines. He fouled on all of his attempts this year at the KU Relays, which was his same fate last year.

THS competes again at 3:30 p.m. Friday at De Soto and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Piper.