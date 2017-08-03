Tonganoxie and Mclouth fall sports seasons soon will be starting.

Preseason practices begin across the state Aug. 14.

THS will have its Red/White scrimmages Aug. 24. In the past, the scrimmages have taken place on Friday, but they will be on a Thursday this year. THS season openers are: soccer Aug. 24 at home against Baldwin, volleyball Aug. 29 home against Lansing, football Sept. 1 at Spring Hill and cross country Sept. 9 at Wamego.

The Wamego Invitational is the first meet of the season and takes place at Wamego Country Club. The golf course also is the longtime home to state cross country.