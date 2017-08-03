Today's news

Tonganoxie High cross country runners wear costumes for their first practice of the year in 2015. The team has practiced at 12:01 a.m. the first official day of preseason practice the last several years. All THS fall sports teams are starting practice at 12:01 a.m. Monday this year.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 3, 2017

Tonganoxie and Mclouth fall sports seasons soon will be starting.

Preseason practices begin across the state Aug. 14.

THS will have its Red/White scrimmages Aug. 24. In the past, the scrimmages have taken place on Friday, but they will be on a Thursday this year. THS season openers are: soccer Aug. 24 at home against Baldwin, volleyball Aug. 29 home against Lansing, football Sept. 1 at Spring Hill and cross country Sept. 9 at Wamego.

The Wamego Invitational is the first meet of the season and takes place at Wamego Country Club. The golf course also is the longtime home to state cross country.

