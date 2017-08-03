Today's news

Tonganoxie USD 464 in-person enrollment ends today; online deadline Aug. 11

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 3, 2017

USD 464 in-person enrollment concludes Thursday; online concludes Aug. 11

Online enrollment for students in Tonganoxie USD 464 is open through Aug. 11.

In-person enrollment was Tuesday and continues 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today. New THS student enrollment is 8 a.m.-2 p.m Thursday.

