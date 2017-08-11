JARBALO JOTTINGS

By Thamar Barnett

July 27 visitors of Rosie Oelschlaeger were Linda Blanton of Highland, Donna Clauanch of California and Sharon and Allen Bowser of Holton.

Julia and Shianne Carter of Iola, Tammy Mooberry of Tonganoxie and Rhiannon Siefkas and Kaleb and Madison Smith of Jarbalo visited Thamar Barnett on July 28.

Gary Oelschlaeger and Rosie Oelschlaeger dined July 29 at Metropolitan Steakhouse in Leavenworth after church services.

Jess Barnett of Lawrence and Kathy and Terry Drennon of Emporia visited Thamar Barnett on July 28.

Lynn Heskett was a house guest of Thamar Barnett on July 30 and 31 to assist her after she broke her right arm.

Several local residents enjoyed events at the Leavenworth County Fair and entered winning items in competition.

LINWOOD NEWS

By Kim Downing

Essential oil candle making

The Linwood Community Library welcomes returning instructor Rachad Atat back to the library Thursday for a sweet smelling program on making all natural candles. He will show how to make a variety of essential oil blends to suit your mood, emotions or smelling pleasure. These will then be used to create all natural candles. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. and is geared for adults and mature teens. A few spots remain, and registration is required.

Annual budget meeting

The yearly library budget meeting for the Linwood Community Library will be 7 p.m. Aug. 15. The public is welcome to attend. For anyone interested in asking questions befo the meeting, contact library director Mike Washburn at 913-301-3686.

Upcoming solar eclipse

The students in the Basehor-Linwood school district will all be provided solar eclipse glasses from the district to view the Aug. 21 solar eclipse. The Basehor-Linwood area will have a 99 percent totality experience during the eclipse. Students will receive extra lessons leading up to the eclipse, and those in attendance on Aug. 21 will be able to participate in day-of activities.

MCLOUTH HAPPENINGS

By Beverly Muzzy

Laughing Lunch in Tonganoxie

The 1967 Class of McLouth High School will meet for its “Laughing Lunch” at noon Aug. 17.

Classmates are trying a new location, as Rice House in Tonganoxie will be the site for the lunch. The restaurant is just west of Gambino’s near U.S. Highway 24-40 on the east side of Tonganoxie.

All classmates are invited.

School starts next week

It’s almost time for the 2017-18 school year to start in McLouth USD 342.

Classes begin later next week on Aug. 17. Students will have classes for about two weeks before the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 4.