Archive for Thursday, August 17, 2017
Lawrence Memorial Hospital accepting grant applications for local wellness projects
August 17, 2017
Lawrence Memorial Hospital is now accepting grant applications for community wellness projects in Baldwin City, Eudora and Tonganoxie, the hospital announced Wednesday, Aug. 9.
The grants will be awarded to programs or projects that enhance local health and wellness, according to LMH’s news release. Multiple grants may be awarded in each community, with a maximum of $2,500 per applicant. More than $10,000 in grants will be distributed starting in September, the news release said.
The grants, offered through the LMH Endowment Association, are funded by proceeds from the hospital’s ninth annual Summer Spray 5K run/walk series, which will also benefit Lawrence Memorial Hospital’s clinics in Eudora, Baldwin City and Tonganoxie. More than 500 people have participated in races this summer in those communities, LMH said.
Grant applications are due Aug. 31. To apply, contact Tiffany Hall, LMH Endowment’s annual giving and events manager, at 785-505-3318, or at tiffany.hall@lmh.org, or download an application at www.lmhendowment.org/summerspray.
