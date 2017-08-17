The Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center sound system will get upgrades to the tune of nearly $20,000.

The board approved, 6-0, sound systems improvements of $19,900 to replace borken, failing and out-of-compliance equipment, according to Tonya Phillips, interim superintendent.

The auditorium, part of high school renovations approved through a 2004 bond issue, opened in 2007.

Board members also unanimously approved a wheelchair lift van from Shawnee Mission Ford for $35,670. The van will be used for the Tonganoxie Basehor-Linwood Special Education Pathways program and will be property of Tonganoxie USD 464.