Archive for Thursday, August 17, 2017

School board approves new Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center sound system, special-needs vehicle

Students in the Tonganoxie High School Multicultural Club watch a taped version of coverage of the inauguration of President Barack Obama on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009, at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center.

Denise LaRosh. Enlarge photo.

Students in the Tonganoxie High School Multicultural Club watch a taped version of coverage of the inauguration of President Barack Obama on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009, at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 17, 2017

The Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center sound system will get upgrades to the tune of nearly $20,000.

The board approved, 6-0, sound systems improvements of $19,900 to replace borken, failing and out-of-compliance equipment, according to Tonya Phillips, interim superintendent.

The auditorium, part of high school renovations approved through a 2004 bond issue, opened in 2007.

Board members also unanimously approved a wheelchair lift van from Shawnee Mission Ford for $35,670. The van will be used for the Tonganoxie Basehor-Linwood Special Education Pathways program and will be property of Tonganoxie USD 464.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment