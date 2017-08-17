Contract/work agreements approved as part of Monday’s agenda were Margaret Estes, special education van driver (replacing Lindsey Hayden); Christina Jeannin, Tonganoxie High School special education para (replacing Megan Hadley); Molly Welsh, THS special education life skills para (replacing Janice Adams); Michelle Glavin, THS special education para (replacing Megan Bundy) Doug Sandburg, THS girls golf head coach; Stephanie Vermylie, mail carrier; and Matthew Christensen, THS concession manager.

Christensen replaces Sandburg, who resigned as concessions manager.

Contracts/work agreements approved as part of this past Thursday’s special meeting were Mike Neal, TMS STEM instructor (new position); Sara Schmidt, TES special education para (replacing Erin Swallow; Rabecka Reischman, bus driver (Replacing Joey Mantooth); Suzanne May, bus driver (Replacing Rachel Cullison); Nora Tripp, TES fifth-grade teacher (replacing Kelsey Junker); Brady Field, THS class sponsor; Preston Troyer, powerlifting coach (replacing Matt Bond); Jami Boone, TMS special education life skills; Maggie Estes, special education van driver; and Elizabeth Wilson, special education van para.