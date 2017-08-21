Archive for Monday, August 21, 2017

Get ready for today’s solar eclipse, even if cloud cover might ruin the once-in-a-lifetime event

Tonganoxie High School teacher Matt Beat discusses eclipses during his latest YouTube video.

Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 21, 2017, 7:50 a.m.

Updated: August 21, 2017, 4:52 p.m.

Cloud cover forecasts in the Kansas City metro area aren't providing promising news for folks eager to see the much-anticipated solar eclipse this afternoon.

As we still hope for a great show, you can watch a fun video about eclipses here from Tonganoxie’s own Matt Beat, a political science teacher at Tonganoxie High School.

You also can see a simulation of an eclipse here, along with a to-do list for the big event here.

Finally, brush up on eye safety here as we prepare for the eclipse.

