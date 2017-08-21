Cloud cover forecasts in the Kansas City metro area aren't providing promising news for folks eager to see the much-anticipated solar eclipse this afternoon.

As we still hope for a great show, you can watch a fun video about eclipses here from Tonganoxie’s own Matt Beat, a political science teacher at Tonganoxie High School.

You also can see a simulation of an eclipse here, along with a to-do list for the big event here.

Finally, brush up on eye safety here as we prepare for the eclipse.