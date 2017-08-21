Archive for Monday, August 21, 2017
Get ready for today’s solar eclipse, even if cloud cover might ruin the once-in-a-lifetime event
Cloud cover forecasts in the Kansas City metro area aren't providing promising news for folks eager to see the much-anticipated solar eclipse this afternoon.
As we still hope for a great show, you can watch a fun video about eclipses here from Tonganoxie’s own Matt Beat, a political science teacher at Tonganoxie High School.
You also can see a simulation of an eclipse here, along with a to-do list for the big event here.
Finally, brush up on eye safety here as we prepare for the eclipse.
More like this story
- Eyes toward skies in Tonganoxie, across nation as folks await rare solar eclipse
- Solar advocates decry Westar's new billing plans
- Solar group wants more input into review of Westar plan
- Tonganoxie City Council primary election voter's guide
- Tonganoxie Phil: Remembering the weather prognosticator with every Groundhog Day story written about him
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment