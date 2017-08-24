Tonganoxie High fall sports teams have gotten their first week of practice under their belts.

Soon it will be time to showcase themselves for the first time in front of the home crowd.

Red/White Scrimmages and Introductions will take place Thursday, with volleyball scrimmages running from 5-6:15 p.m. at the Tonganoxie High main gymnasium.

The Tonganoxie Middle School football team then will scrimmage 5:45-6:45 p.m. at Beatty Field, with football introductions starting at 7 p.m.

The THS football scrimmage will start after football introductions.

During the first portion of the scrimmage introductions will take place for other THS teams.

Girls golf introductions will start at 7:08 p.m., with boys soccer introductions slated to start about 7:12 p.m.

Volleyball introductions are set to begin at 7:20 p.m. and THS cross country introductions about 7:25 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m, THS cheer and Chieftain Stars will be introduced.

The THS cross country team actually will have its scrimmage Saturday morning at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds. The girls stat at 9 a.m., with the boys to start after the girls scrimmage.

Tonganoxie opens the season Sept. 2 with the Lansing dual.

For the THS girls golf team, a tournament at Lake Perry will be the program’s inaugural competition. On Aug. 31, Jeff West will be the host school at Lake Perry Country Club. Other teams at the 1 p.m. meet are Rossville, Santa Fe Trail, Seaman, Silver Lake, Spring Hill, St. Marys and Topeka.

Tonganoxie soccer opens the season Friday with a home match against Baldwin. Varsity plays at 4:30 p.m. at the THS soccer complex behind the THS west campus, with junior varsity to follow.

THS volleyball opens the season Tuesday with a 6 p.m. dual against Lansing at the THS gymnasium.

Tonganoxie football gets the season started next week. THS opens the footblal campaign on the road with a Sept. 1 contest against future Frontier League foe Spring Hill. The game starts at 7 p.m.

As the season gets started, it will be a new era for two coaches.

Jon Orndorff takes over as the new boys soccer coach, replacing Brian Kroll, who stepped down earlier this year after nine years with the program he was an assistant in 2008 and 2009 before taking over as head coach in 2010. Kroll led the 2012 team to the state championship match. It marked the first time a Tonganoxie team played in a state championship game or match.

Orndorff will look to build on Kroll’s success this fall. He comes to Tonganoxie after serving as head coach at Maranatha Christian Academy in Shawnee.

For the first time in 16 years, Tiffany Parker won’t be on the sideline for THS volleyball matches. Parker stepped down last year after a successful career that included several substate championships and three state tournament appearances.

Her successor, however, is no stranger to Parker’s program. In fact, she was part of it.

THS graduate Christina Jeannin returns to take over for her former coach.

Mainstays Al Troyer and John Tollefson, meanwhile, begin another season for THS football and cross country, respectively. Both are looking at loaded rosters returning for the fall.

As Tonganoxie says hello to two new coaches, it will be bidding farewell to some familiar opponents.

This is the final season of the Kaw Valley League, as current member Bishop Ward will head to the Crossroads League starting with the 2018-19 school year, reducing the league to six teams — Basehor-Linwood, Bonner Springs, Lansing, Piper, Turner and Tonganoxie.

De Soto currently is a member of the Frontier League. Next year, KVL members Tonganoxie, Piper and Bonner Springs will join current Frontier League members Baldwin, Eudora, Louisburg, Ottawa, Paola and Spring Hill to make that conference a nine-team league.

The Wamego Invitational is the first meet of the season for the THS cross country team and takes place at Wamego Country Club.

The golf course also is the longtime home to state cross country.