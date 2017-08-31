Archive for Thursday, August 31, 2017

Tonganoxie High cross country gears up with Red/White scrimmage; Lansing dual Saturday

Tonganoxie High has four seniors on its girls cross country squad. Seniors, from left, are Mia Bond, Alyssa Scott, Sierra Staatz and Erin Williams.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

August 31, 2017

The Tonganoxie High cross country team is ready to build on last year’s big finish at state. With both teams finishing in the top 5 in the same year at state — a feat the program hasn’t accomplished since the early 1990s — this year looks to be promising on paper. Gone are some top runners to graduation, such as Emily Chambers and Drew Cook.

But John Tollefson’s team returns with a loaded senior class on the girls side and a boys team that features solid seniors and up and coming seniors.

Tollefson tried to split up his teams for the Red/White scrimmage this past Saturday at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds based on individual times in the preseason.

The red team won both races, with the girls score being 24-31 in favor of the red team and the boys 26-29 in favor of the red team.

For the girls race, Sierra Staatz placed first for the Red team with a time of 22 minutes, 41 seconds.

Second was Mia Bond, who finished in 23:07 for the white team.

Third was Alyssa Scott (R, 23:19), fourth Natalie Shephard (R, 24:15) and Erin Williams fifth (W, 24:15).

The rest of the field was Katherine Wombwell (W, 24:22), Kristi Chambers (R, 24:40); Marthia Slinkard (W, 25:58), Heather Wombwell (R, 27:19), Clara Altenhofen (W, 29:59), Samantha Angell (W, 33:17) and Sydney Angell (R, 39:28).

In the boys race, Calvin Morgan placed first for White in 18:18.

Jake Edholm led the Red team in second with an 18:40 time and Jakob Foley third in 19:01, also for the Red team.

The rest of the scoring was Chandler Hamman (W, 19:12), Josh Bosley (R, 19:24), Scott Vick (W, 19:45), Dylan Graham (R, 19:51), Aidan Boone (W, 19:58), Adrian Cullen (R, 20:49), Brendan Rogers (W, 20:56), Aaron Grant (W, 22:29), Tyler Griffith (W, 23:16), Samuel Manus (R, 23:19), Alex Falk (R, 23:26), Chas Gilmore (W, 23:40), Nolan Rogers (W, 25:05), Abraham Puebla (R, 25:18), Kyle Chambers (R, 25:50), Braxton Shupe (R, 27:08) and Jon Derzinski (W, 28:38).

THS opens the season at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds with a dual against Lansing. There will be both varsity and junior varsity races for boys and girls.

The team’s first big meet is Sept. 9 with a meet at Wamego. Other teams there are Abilene, Andale, Anderson County, Atchison, Baldwin, Basehor-Linwood, Chapman, Circle, Clay Center, Clearwater, Colby, Concordia, El Dorado, Eudora, Hayden, Hugoton, Jefferson West, Mulvane, Rock Creek, Rose Hill, Santa Fe Trail, Scott City, Thomas More Prep- Marian, Ulysses and Winfield.

