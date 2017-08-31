It’s time.

Tonganoxie High opens the football season on the road against Spring Hill with a veteran team.

The Chieftains have some 20 seniors on the squad as they look to contend for a conference title in the final season of the Kaw Valley League.

Tonganoxie also will be playing a game of the week on the new Midco Sports Network in Kansas. Formerly Channel 6 in Lawrence, the new channel with focus solely on sports.

Tonganoxie’s homecoming game Oct. 6 against Turner at Beatty Field will be the game of the week, as will the regular-season finale against Basehor-Linwood, also at THS. The games can be found on Midco Channel 32 or in HD on Channel 232.

Tonganoxie features also can be found at midcosn.com/kansas.

The full game-of-the-week lineup is Baldwin at Eudora (Friday), Shawnee Mission South at Free State (Sept. 8), Lee’s Summit West at Lawrence High (Sept. 15), SM Northwest at Free State (Sept. 22), Olathe North at Lawrence High (Sept. 29), Turner at Tonganoxie (Oct. 6), Basehor-Linwood at Piper (Oct. 13), Free State at Lawrence (Oct. 20) and Basehor-Linwood at Tonganoxie (Oct. 27).

THS will look to stay healthy this year after going 5-4 in 2016. The Chieftains were 4-1 at one point, but injuries down the stretch left THS short-handed in some areas.