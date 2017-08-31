Archive for Thursday, August 31, 2017
Tonganoxie High girls golf gets first medals in school history
August 31, 2017
Savannah Adams and Morgan Brusven captured the first medals in school history for the THS girls golf team last week. They placed sixth at the season-opening meet.
The season continues Thursday at the Lake Perry Country Club.
