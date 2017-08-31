Archive for Thursday, August 31, 2017

Tonganoxie High girls golf gets first medals in school history

By Shawn Linenberger

August 31, 2017

Savannah Adams and Morgan Brusven captured the first medals in school history for the THS girls golf team last week. They placed sixth at the season-opening meet.

The season continues Thursday at the Lake Perry Country Club.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment