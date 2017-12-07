Archive for Thursday, December 7, 2017
Unilock, city agree to contract to build at industrial park
December 7, 2017
Unilock Construction has agreed to build on the city’s industrial park along 222nd Street.
The company is the first to come to an agreement to be a tenant in the park. It has been renting out the former Meadows Construction property in the interim as it prepares to build at the park.
For more on the contract, as well as the ongoing library building plans, look for additional stories in upcoming editions of The Mirror.
