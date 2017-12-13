Art Night Out is Thursday

This month’s Tonganoxie Public Library Art Night Out is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the library community room.

Participants will create their own Christmas cards, gift tags and wrapping paper. Folks will make their own stamps, with 10 blank cards/envelopes being provided. People can bring more of their own if they want.

Cost is $20. Anyone interested can register on Facebook, the library website (tonganoxielibrary.org) or in person.

Guests are not registered until payment is made. Limited supplies and space are available. Light refreshments will be served.

Presents for Parents being offered

Local youths have an opportunity to shop for their parents at Tonganoxie Public Library.

Presents for Parents will be 4-5 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 21 in the library’s community room.

Children ages 5-18 can shop for free items with the help of the library’s Jayma Zook.

The program started this past Thursday

Angel Tree accepting gifts through Friday

The Tonganoxie Public Library Angel Tree will be accepting gifts for residents of Tonganoxie Nursing Center.

Visitors can pick a tag from the tree to shop for a resident. They then just need to bring back the unwrapped gift with the angel tags by the end of the day Friday.

The gifts will then be delivered to the nursing center before Christmas.

The Angel Tree drive started Nov. 28 at the library.