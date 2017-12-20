Archive for Wednesday, December 20, 2017
January meetings being moved for Tonganoxie City Council
December 20, 2017
The council voted to move meetings back a week because of the change in when newly elected officials are to take office. With the Legislature voting to move the local elections away from their normal cycle to state and national race schedules, it was mandated that the new officers take office Jan. 8.
The council normally meets the first and third Monday of each month, but made the exception for January because of the state mandate.
