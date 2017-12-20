Archive for Wednesday, December 20, 2017

January meetings being moved for Tonganoxie City Council

This year is the first leap year since 2008. Timeanddate.com offers facts about leap years and how they became part of our modern calendar.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

This year is the first leap year since 2008. Timeanddate.com offers facts about leap years and how they became part of our modern calendar.

By Shawn Linenberger

December 20, 2017

The council voted to move meetings back a week because of the change in when newly elected officials are to take office. With the Legislature voting to move the local elections away from their normal cycle to state and national race schedules, it was mandated that the new officers take office Jan. 8.

The council normally meets the first and third Monday of each month, but made the exception for January because of the state mandate.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment