Tonganoxie City Council members serve in final meeting

By Shawn Linenberger

December 20, 2017

It’s become customary for Andy Gilner to make a motion to adjourn the Tonganoxie City Council.

On Monday, he made the motion for the final time.

Gilner, along with fellow City Council members Chris Donnelly and Jim Truesdell, served on the council for one last meeting. All three will be replaced at the Jan. 8 meeting by newcomers Rocky Himpel, Jamie Lawson and Loralee Stevens.

