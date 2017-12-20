It’s become customary for Andy Gilner to make a motion to adjourn the Tonganoxie City Council.

On Monday, he made the motion for the final time.

Gilner, along with fellow City Council members Chris Donnelly and Jim Truesdell, served on the council for one last meeting. All three will be replaced at the Jan. 8 meeting by newcomers Rocky Himpel, Jamie Lawson and Loralee Stevens.