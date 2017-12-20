Tonganoxie High basketball teams will go into the break looking to improve on identical 1-3 records.

The boys team lost, 69-39, Friday to Piper in Kansas City, Kan., in its 2017 finale.

The Pirates (4-2 overall and 1-0 in Kaw Valley League play) got out to a 22-12 lead and never looked back. PHS outscored Tonganoxie in every quarter on the way to the 30-point victory.

Dylan Kleidosty led the team in scoring with 15, while Elijah Tyner also was in double figures with 11.

Eric Neas and Hayden Robbins each had four, Drake Pray three and Rylee Beach and Chander Caldwell finished with a point apiece.

Earlier in the week, though, the Chieftains cracked the win column in thrilling fashion.

Tonganoxie won, 54-51, on Caldwell’s three-pointer in the waning moments. Bishop Ward (0-6 and 0-3) had one final chance at sending the game into overtime, but Tonganoxie (1-3 and 1-1) would hold on for the victory.

Caldwell erupted for 24 points in the game, while Isaiah Frese had eight and Hayden Robbins and Neas each chipped in six. Tyner scored four and Kleidosty and Pray each had three points.

THS is back in action Jan. 5 when Basehor-Linwood comes to town.

Girls pick up victory

Tonganoxie didn’t have an answer for local powerhouse Piper on Friday in Kansas City, Kan.

The Pirates led, 42-8, at halftime and went on to win, 65-18. PHS now is 6-0 overall and 1-0 in Kaw Valley League play.

Earlier in the week, Tonganoxie picked up the first victory of the Drew Williams era with a 38-33 victory against Bishop Ward (0-6 and 0-3).

Tonganoxie trailed, 11-8, after one quarter in a game that would be a back-and-forth affair.

The teams each scored eight in the second quarter before THS outscored the Cyclones, 7-5, in the third. It was in the fourth that THS got a little extra push with a 15-9 advantage.

The Chieftains are back in action Jan. 5 when Basehor-Linwood (2-3 and 2-0) visits Tonganoxie.