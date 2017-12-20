Tonganoxie High takes a second-place finish at the Randy Starcher Memorial Dual Wrestling Tournament into winter break.

THS went 4-1 on the day, as the Chieftains opened with a 66-18 victory against Frontenac. Tonganoxie then defeated Eudora, 60-24, before winning, 54-24, against another Frontier League team in Louisburg.

In the championship bracket, Tonganoxie slipped past Independence, 42-37. in the semifinals.

That set up a championship dual between Tonganoxie, the No. 6 team in 4A, and Shawnee Heights, the No. 6 team in 5A. The Thunderbirds ran away with that dual, winning 60-21.

In other matches Saturday, Shawnee Heights blanked Atchison, 74-0. Independence defeated Lansing, 35-30 and Louisburg rolled against Eudora, 56-15.

Shawnee Heights won against Independence, 66-10, while Lansing outperformed Atchison, 67-18. Louisburg easily defeated Frontenac, 66-4.

In the first round of tournament play, Shawnee Heights defeated Louisburg 50-24, while Lansing beat Frontenac, 42-37, and Eudora dropped Atchison, 48-36.

Frontenac defeated Atchison, 36-30, for seventh place. In the fifth-place dual, Lansing squeaked past Eudora, 41-39.

And for third place, Louisburg defeated Independence, 46-30.

Saturday’s performances followed up dual competitions Thursday night for the first competition of the season at Tonganoxie High’s gymnasium.

THS lost to Santa Fe Trail, 54-28, but bounced back and defeated Ottawa, 36-31.

The Chieftains are off for more than two weeks before getting back on the mats against an opponent in 2018.

Tonganoxie has a dual Jan. 4 against Emporia on the road and then is in the Louisburg tournament Jan. 6.

Other teams competing in Louisburg will be Anderson County, Baldwin, Blue Valley West, Leavenworth, Piper, Pittsburg, Rockhurst (Mo.) and Wyandotte.