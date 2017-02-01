Tonganoxie High boys defeat Bishop Ward for a third straight victory

The Tonganoxie boys basketball team picked up its third win in seven days with Friday’s 41-22 victory against Kansas City’s Bishop Ward High School.

Head coach David Hillmon said he was proud of his team’s defensive performance, but expressed concern over the lack of energy and rebounding, especially early on in the game.

“We like to have energy and enthusiasm, just didn’t feel it tonight, for whatever reason,” Hillmon said.

Bishop Ward tried to keep the Chieftains off balance offensively throughout the game, switching between zone and man-to-man defensive sets. But the Chieftains were able to adjust accordingly and etch a 19-point win on their record.

Neither squad came out strong in the opening period, resulting in a 5-4 advantage for the Chieftains.

The second quarter was much more eventful, however, as both teams began to settle in.

Consecutive put-backs by Tonganoxie senior Dakota Grey pushed the Chieftain’s lead to 9-4 early in the quarter, as the home team adjusted to the Cyclone defensive.

Consecutive three-pointers by juniors Mason Beach and Dylan Kleidosty forced Bishop Ward to change back to man-to- man defense late in the quarter, but by then the Chieftains had already pushed their lead to 10, ending the half with a 24-14 advantage.

Despite picking up three fouls in the first half, Beach started the second half along with Rickard, Thompson, Grey and Caldwell.

Beach and Kleidosty again exposed the Cyclones zone defense with back-to- back three-pointers late in the third, as Bishop Ward’s offensive struggled to score.

An and-one basket by Caldwell with six seconds remaining in the quarter pushed Tonganoxie’s lead to 43-17 going into the final quarter.

The Chieftains held off the Cyclones in the final quarter and picked up a win going into a stretch of games that, according to Hillmon, will prove whether the Chieftains can compete with the top Kaw Valley League schools.

“I’m confident that we’re moving in the right direction, I’m confident in that,” Hillmon said. “I’m just really hoping that we’re ready to take that next step to compete at a high level, with the high-caliber teams of this league.”

Tonganoxie’s Dakota Grey led all scorers with 9, followed by teammate Mason Beach and Bishop Ward’s Osvaldo Sanchez, who each scored 7.

The THS boys will visited Turner on Tuesday in Kansas City, Kan., but the game took place after The Mirror’s deadline. The Chieftains will be on the road again Friday in KCK against Piper.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

THS slips by Heritage Christian

Tonganoxie needed overtime, but it came away with a big 53-52 victory Jan. 24 in Olathe against Heritage Christian Academy.

THS now is 3-8 on the season with victories against De LaSalle, HCA and now Bishop Ward.

THS 41, Ward 22

Score by quarters

Tonganoxie 5 19 10 7 – 41

Bishop Ward 4 10 3 5 – 22

Individual scoring

Tonganoxie – Dakota Grey (9), Mason Beach (7), Keaton Rickard (6), Dylan Kleidosty (6), Chandler Caldwell (4), Mac Thompson (3), Hayden Robbins (2), DrakePray (2), Isaiah Frese (2)

Bishop Ward – Osvaldo Sanchez (7), Vincent Esparza (6) Javier Torres-Osuna (3), Quincy Tabron (2), Tylee Motley-Payne (2), Jordan Dominguez-Jones (2)