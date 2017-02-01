wed

The Tonganoxie girls basketball team picked up their second consecutive win, defeating Bishop Ward in Friday’s 45-42 overtime thriller.

Despite dealing with a sickness that kept her out of practice and the starting lineup, senior Taylor Lee was able to make the most of her limited minutes, scoring 15 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“In the fourth quarter she hit some big shots, we called a few plays and she made some good decisions,” Coach Matt Frost said.

Tonganoxie was also without junior Cami Timm, who was dealing with knee problems, according to Frost.

With two players dealing with ailments, Frost was still pleased with his team’s defensive performance and the contribution of other players.

Senior Mykah Wingerter, who Coach Frost called upon to take some pressure of the Chieftain guards, finished with a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

“We’ve been challenging her that we really need some inside presence, so I think that was huge tonight,” Frost said.

Although the Tonganoxie girls were able to contain the player they saw as the biggest threat in 6-foot Bishop Ward freshman, Lucy Lally, the Cyclones were able to catch the Chieftains by surprise with speedy point guard Kayla Navy, who was recently made eligible for the second semester.

Navy, a 5’8” junior, shot 19 free throws for the Cyclones — one fewer than Tonganoxie’s team total.

The Chieftains were able to take a 10-7 first quarter lead, but the Cyclones used a 15-point second quarter to send the Chieftains into the second half trailing 22-17.

Bishop Ward maintained their lead through the third quarter, as Tonganoxie slowly chipped away, eventually bringing the deficit to a manageable 27-24 going into the fourth quarter.

An offensive rebound and put back by junior Mia Bond brought Tonganoxie within one to start the fourth quarter.

Shortly after, Lee checked in and immediately grabbed a rebound and went coast to coast for a layup, putting the Chieftains up 28-27.

Bishop Ward was able to retake the lead on a steal and layup by junior Daniela Gonzalez, but their lead was short lived as Tonganoxie’s Wingerter answered with a bucket of her own.

The Chieftains enjoyed a five-point, 38-33, advantage after a Bishop Ward turnover leading to a three-pointer by Lee.

However, Bishop Ward didn’t throw in the towel. Instead, the Cyclones used the final minute to cut Tonganoxie’s lead, eventually tying the game, 38-38, with 23 seconds in regulation.

Two free throws by Kayla Navy sent the game to overtime, with the two teams tied at 40-40.

Baskets by Lee and Wingerter put the Chieftains up 44-40, only to have their lead trimmed back to 44-42 on a layup by Navy with 1:20 left in overtime

Lee was able to put the game away, going to the line with 16 seconds remaining and hitting the first of two free throws.

The Chieftains traveled Tuesday to Turner to take on the Golden Bears in Kansas City, Kan. The game took place after The Mirror’s print deadline, The team is on the road again Friday with a 5:45 p.m. tipoff against Piper in KCK.

Chieftains cruise by Heritage Christian

The Tonganoxie High girls picked up another nonconference victory Jan. 24 in Olathe.

THS won, 47-38, against Heritage Christian Academy. THS is 4-8 heading into this week’s Kaw Valley League competition.

THS 45, Ward 42 (OT)

Scoring by quarter

Tonganoxie 10 7 7 16 5(OT) – 45

Bishop Ward 7 15 5 13 2(OT) – 42

Individual scoring

Tonganoxie – Lee (20), Wingerter (15), Bond (6), Knipp (4)

Bishop Ward – Navy (17), Lally (13), Gonzalez (6), Castaneda (4), Lopez (2)