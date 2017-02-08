The Tonganoxie High boys squad was put away early in a 56-33 road loss last week at Turner in Kansas City, Kan.

A 12-4 first quarter deficit for the visiting Chieftains (record) turned into a 17-point difference, as Turner (record) capped the first half with an 11-2 run, putting nganoxie junior, Mason Beach, made things more interesting in the third quarter, where he hit all of three of his 3-pointers.

However, Turner had an answer for all of Tonganoxie’s advances, maintaining a 19-point lead. THS had its best scoring output in the final quarter, a 15-point effort, only to be overshadowed by Turner’s best scoring quarter, which would seal the Chieftains’ fate.

Turner’s Jaylin Richardson led all scores with 18, followed by Tonganoxie’s Mason Beach, who scored 11 for the Chieftains.

Tonganoxie played Piper on Friday, falling to the Pirates for the second time this year in a 59-44 contest.

Tonganoxie (3-10) hosted Basehor-Linwood on Tuesday after the Mirror’s print deadline.

The Chieftains again are in action at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Lansing and then ar home for a makeup game against Lansing on Monday.

Tonganoxie plays Turner on Valentine’s Day Tuesday at home and then goes Feb. 17 to Kansas City, Kan., to take on Bishop Ward.

The final home game of the season will be Feb. 21 against Bonner Springs and then the regular season finale Feb. 24 in Atchison for a nonconference battle against Athchison.

Substate starts the next week at Piper. Games generally start at 7:15 p.m.

Turner 56, THS 33

Scoring by quarter

Tonganoxie 4 2 12 15 - 33

Turner 12 11 14 19 – 56

Individual scoring

Tonganoxie – Beach (11), Thompson (7), Grey (4), Rickard (4), Caldwell (3), Frese (3), Kleidosty (1)

Turner – Richardson (18), Re. Jackson (8), Scott (7), Johnson (6), Reed (5), Martin (4), Ri. Jackson (3), Shatara (3), Rinne (2)