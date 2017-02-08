McLouth High basketball teams nearly came away with victories Friday against Immaculata.

The girls fell, 42-37, while the boys lost, 46-41.

McLouth had a 10-9 lead after the first quarter in the girls game and trailed by just two at half time, 17-15.

The Bulldogs had a strong third quarter and were up, 27-24, heading into the final quarter. The Raiders, though, saved their best for last and outscored MHS, 18-10, in the fourth quarter at Immaculata.

Sarah Dailey led MHS in scoring with 21, while Kimi Patterson scored eight in leading the Bulldogs.

The boys game had its share of back-and-forth as well.

Immaculata had an 8-6 lead after the first quarter, but MHS stayed with the Raiders and trailed, 24-21, at halftime. McLouth got the advantage in the third quarter and the game was tied at 30 heading into the fourth quarter.

It was Immac, though, that would get a fourth-quarter surge. IHS won, 46-41. Garrison Pope scored 22 for McLouth.

The McLouth girls are 3-10, but they took second place in their home tournament, the highest finish ever for the MHS girls in the McLouth Invitational Tournament.

The McLouth boys currently are 2-10 on the season. The teams have eight games left before the substate season begins.

McLouth will be in the Valley Falls substate in 2A. Other teams there will be Jackson Heights, Bishop Seabury, Olathe-Heritage Christian, Kansas City Christian, Maranatha Christian Academy, Troy, Valley Falls and Jefferson County North.

Other 2A substate sites are Bennington, Canton-Galva, Greensburg (Kiowa County), Stanton County, Oxford, Plainville and Uniontown.

This year’s 6A sites are Junction City, Blue Valley West, Shawnee Mission South and Wichita Northwest, while 5A sites are Goddard, Lansing, Newton and Blue Valley Southwest.

The 4A D-II sites are Andale, Santa Fe Trail, Concordia, Girard, Jeff West, Parsons, Pratt and Scott Community. The 3A sites are Erie, Mission Valley, Fredonia, Garden Plain, Lyons, Russell, Sabetha and St. Marys.

And in 1A D-I, Centralia, Clifton-Clyde, Goessel, Kiowa-South Barber, Montezuma-South Gray, Olpe, Osborne and Quinter are all substate hosts.

The 1A D-II sites are Attica, Axtell, Ingalls, Palco, Rolla, Sylvan Grove, Tribune-Greeley County and Waverly.